7 COVID-19 Preventative Measures For Ordering Food Online In Dubai Restaurant dine-in options are closed for the foreseeable but takeout is still doing a roaring trade. And obvs, this being Dubai, it’s not your average takeout. You now can get top restaurant quality munch delivered to your door (we see you Zuma and LPM), and while there is no information from authorities advising you not to order in, there IS a guideline of precautionary measures you should follow: Here are seven preventive measures against getting infected with COVID-19 when ordering food delivery via Dubai Police.

1. Avoid direct contact with the deliveryman and ask them to leave the food order at the door

2. Place the delivered bag in the sink immediately

3. Do not keep delivered dishes in a cabinet or refrigerator

4. Put your food on another clean dish from your kitchen

5. Get rid of the bag after you take out the food, and disinfect your sink afterwards

6. Do not eat the food directly out of the delivered dishes, use your own dishes and utensils

7. Wash your hands for 20 seconds before eating