د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

7 COVID-19 Preventative Measures For Ordering Food Online In Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

7 COVID-19 Preventative Measures For Ordering Food Online In Dubai

Restaurant dine-in options are closed for the foreseeable but takeout is still doing a roaring trade.

And obvs, this being Dubai, it’s not your average takeout. You now can get top restaurant quality munch delivered to your door (we see you Zuma and LPM), and while there is no information from authorities advising you not to order in, there IS a guideline of precautionary measures you should follow:

Here are seven preventive measures against getting infected with COVID-19 when ordering food delivery via Dubai Police.

1. Avoid direct contact with the deliveryman and ask them to leave the food order at the door

via GIPHY

2. Place the delivered bag in the sink immediately

via GIPHY

3. Do not keep delivered dishes in a cabinet or refrigerator

via GIPHY

4. Put your food on another clean dish from your kitchen

via GIPHY

5. Get rid of the bag after you take out the food, and disinfect your sink afterwards

via GIPHY

6. Do not eat the food directly out of the delivered dishes, use your own dishes and utensils

via GIPHY

7. Wash your hands for 20 seconds before eating

via GIPHY

LISTEN: Dubai World Trade Centre Will Be Used As A Huge Field Hospital

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?