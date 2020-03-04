UAE Royal Family Offers Job To Homeless Man After His Struggles Go Viral

This the amazing story of an American/Emirati woman who saw a homeless man, spoke to him, shared his story, and the rest is history.

Dedra L. Stevenson, an American-Emirati author noticed him a man in Sharjah. She spoke to him, heard the unfortunate turn of events that lead to him sleeping rough, and shared his struggle on Facebook.

Ezzat Anwar was homeless. He arrived in the UAE, thinking he had a job waiting for him in hospitality, however, he soon realised the ‘work’ was, in fact, a recruitment company scam, and there was no job.

Faced with the prospect of letting his family down, he decided to stay in the UAE. Sleeping in parks and mosques for over two months (according to Dedra via Khaleej Times) before he met Dedra.