Abdullah is a 7-year-old who is suffering stage 3 cancer and his ultimate dream was to meet Dubai’s Crown Prince.

Abdullah Hussain, from Hyderbad India, shared his wish on social media, “I love Fazza!”. He said that Sheikh Hamdan is so cool and kind and that he would like to meet his pets. He added “I am your fan Sheikh Hamdan. I want to meet you. I love Fazza!”

And this Friday his wish came true!

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai met Abdullah, Abdullah’s mother and his younger brother