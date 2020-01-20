HH Sheikh Hamdan Named The Worst Performing Sectors And Twitter Had Its Say Too
The gloves are off.
This weekend, the top three performing government entities were announced, a fantastic initiative whereby entities are scored, rated and it’s all transparent to ensure the government continues to improve.
And HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince left no stone unturned and also called out the three worst-performing government sectors.
Oof: Starting with the good news, HH named the best and worst-performing sectors
And the tweets below sum up the people’s reaction to the news and prove just why DEWA is numero-uno.
The top 3 best-performing entities are @DEWAOfficial, @rta_dubai and @DHA_Dubai. The 3 lowest-performing rankings are @DubaiCustoms and @DubaiCulture sharing a position, followed by @Land_Department and @DubaiPP.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020
People jumped in with their honest feedback
Dubai Land Department scored 79.6 per cent while Dubai Customs and Dubai Culture were tied at 81.8 per cent. @HamdanMohammed I’m not surprised about @DubaiCulture , as a business owner they are the worst people to try to get a project with!
— Омар | עומר | عمر | オマル (@omaralbusaidy) January 19, 2020
‘The entity is not projecting Dubai’s image well”
I am not surprise at the position of @Land_Department. From my experience, that entity is not projecting Dubai's image well. Dubai authorities will need to know more about how they encourage real estate companies to defraud customers. I have a case to prove if required.
— Musa Ibrahim (@musajega1) January 20, 2020
Some reallllly didn’t hold back
Agree, land department is the worst., specifically rent dispute division. Four years back charged me fees for urgent court and never moved a step since then. People working there have no interest whatsoever. Money well wasted.
— Rami (@Dustythecat123) January 19, 2020
However, many others had only good things to say
I’m surprised abt Dubai Customs ranking low as overall have had a good experience in last more than 30 years.
Also ur HH,I must mention that @DubaiPoliceHQ is one of the best in the world when it comes to security,
Congratulations nd best wishes to Team Dubai 💐💐
— Lotus (@HittsVora) January 19, 2020
And were surprised at the low rankings
Wow really surprised that Customs is one of the lowest ranked. I’ve always had a good experience passing through.
— Andy (@Maranello71) January 18, 2020
But shout out DEWA. Who literally proved why they take the number one spot
Take a bow, DEWA customer service!
Hello Hareems09998788, thanks for getting in touch. How can I help you?
— DEWA | Official Page (@DEWAOfficial) January 18, 2020
Dubai Customs has vowed to work harder to achieve better results
#DubaiCustoms will work hard to achieve higher results in the Customer Happiness Index and will prepare a development plan to enhance its services @TECofDubai#HappinessIndex #MyDubai https://t.co/0fE0i41aOK
— جمارك دبي | Dubai Customs (@DubaiCustoms) January 18, 2020
Dubai’s Crown Prince reminded his followers that the government should be driven by exceptional service
My message to Dubai Government officials and employees is this: A government led by @HHShkMohd should only be driven by exceptional service, settling for no less than top rankings across all indicators.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2020