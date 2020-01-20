HH Sheikh Hamdan Named The Worst Performing Sectors And Twitter Had Its Say Too

The gloves are off.

This weekend, the top three performing government entities were announced, a fantastic initiative whereby entities are scored, rated and it’s all transparent to ensure the government continues to improve.

And HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince left no stone unturned and also called out the three worst-performing government sectors.

Oof: Starting with the good news, HH named the best and worst-performing sectors

And the tweets below sum up the people’s reaction to the news and prove just why DEWA is numero-uno.