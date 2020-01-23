6 Stories The Prove HH Sheikh Hamdan Is Still The Undisputed King Of The ‘Gram
As if you need reminding that Fazza is still the King of the ‘gram.
When you scroll through Insta, you get memes, some friendly smug brags and just maybe you’ll spot a couple of coffee-table-book worthy piccies. But rarely do you get THIS level of cool footage. So shout out Dubai’s Crown Prince for keeping the ‘gram honest with this series of epic stories shared on Wednesday.
(BTW, the photos are one thing… The video at the end is on another level.)