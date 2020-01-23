د . إAEDSRر . س

6 Stories The Prove HH Sheikh Hamdan Is Still The Undisputed King Of The ‘Gram

As if you need reminding that Fazza is still the King of the ‘gram.

When you scroll through Insta, you get memes, some friendly smug brags and just maybe you’ll spot a couple of coffee-table-book worthy piccies. But rarely do you get THIS level of cool footage. So shout out Dubai’s Crown Prince for keeping the ‘gram honest with this series of epic stories shared on Wednesday.

(BTW, the photos are one thing… The video at the end is on another level.)

HH Sheikh Hamdan does nothing by halves and on Wednesday he took his millions of followers on a journey

And it’s just one perfectly timed shot after another during a riding expedition

Srslyyy, is there a director of the photography lurking somewhere behind that phone?

Fazza wasn’t just snapping pics, he was also riding with his F3 team

And the video that comes next will blow you away

Skills!

 

