HH Sheikh Mohammed FOUND The Mystery Teacher And Awarded Her The Ultimate Honour
Last week, footage went viral of a teacher greeting her children in the morning as they entered school.
It went viral (over 1.4 million views on Twitter alone) because HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared the video, stated that he was seeking to find the teacher and added,
“A start of a school day in the UAE, the day starts differently when a teacher has beautiful energy, kind words and an honest smile. She spreads optimism and positive energy to her beloved children and students. We’re looking for her, does anyone know her.”
Dubai’s ruler found her in Al Ain and honoured her with a visit and the Prime Minister’s medal
أثلجت شيخة النعيمي صدورنا جميعا … بإيجابيتها … وطاقتها .. وحنانها .. وتعاملها مع أبناء الوطن كأنهم أبناءها وأطفالها .. هي مثال وقدوة ليس فقط لمدارسنا بل حتى لمؤسساتنا الحكومية … قدمنا لها وسام رئيس الوزراء وترقية استثنائية فورية وشكر خاص ضمن جلسة مجلس الوزراء… pic.twitter.com/apHN8Rwyf6
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 2, 2020
Congratulations Sheikha Al Nuaimi – an example for schools and government institutions
She was awarded the medal of the Prime Minister at a cabinet meeting with HH this week.
At the meeting he said she embodied values of national identity and pride in the nation’s gains and preserving and upholding the values of belonging and loyalty.
“Our social values, learnt from Sheikh Zayed, are assets that will ensure our success as a unique global model. Sheikha Al Nuaimi is a positive example, and we have many models in our country who inspire others with their energy and accomplishments. A positive and proactive employee is the one who exceeds the limits of their job to make others happy” – HH Sheikh Mohammed
Teachers, institutions, take note!
تكريم صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم لـ شيخة النعيمي تضمن منحها ووالدتها وسام رئيس مجلس الوزراء، كما أمر سموه بترقيتها استثنائياً وبشكل فوري وقدم سموه شكراً خاصاً لها خلال جلسة مجلس الوزراء. pic.twitter.com/Fg3JgoE5JU
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 2, 2020
