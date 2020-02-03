د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

HH Sheikh Mohammed FOUND The Mystery Teacher And Awarded Her The Ultimate Honour

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Last week, footage went viral of a teacher greeting her children in the morning as they entered school.

It went viral (over 1.4 million views on Twitter alone) because HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared the video, stated that he was seeking to find the teacher and added,

“A start of a school day in the UAE, the day starts differently when a teacher has beautiful energy, kind words and an honest smile. She spreads optimism and positive energy to her beloved children and students. We’re looking for her, does anyone know her.”

Dubai’s ruler found her in Al Ain and honoured her with a visit and the Prime Minister’s medal

Congratulations Sheikha Al Nuaimi – an example for schools and government institutions

She was awarded the medal of the Prime Minister at a cabinet meeting with HH this week.

At the meeting he said she embodied values of national identity and pride in the nation’s gains and preserving and upholding the values of belonging and loyalty.

“Our social values, learnt from Sheikh Zayed, are assets that will ensure our success as a unique global model. Sheikha Al Nuaimi is a positive example, and we have many models in our country who inspire others with their energy and accomplishments. A positive and proactive employee is the one who exceeds the limits of their job to make others happy” – HH Sheikh Mohammed

Teachers, institutions, take note!

Congratulations Sheikha Al Nuaimi!

She was awarded the medal of the Prime Minister at a cabinet with HH this week.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?