HH Sheikh Mohammed FOUND The Mystery Teacher And Awarded Her The Ultimate Honour

Last week, footage went viral of a teacher greeting her children in the morning as they entered school.

It went viral (over 1.4 million views on Twitter alone) because HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared the video, stated that he was seeking to find the teacher and added,

“A start of a school day in the UAE, the day starts differently when a teacher has beautiful energy, kind words and an honest smile. She spreads optimism and positive energy to her beloved children and students. We’re looking for her, does anyone know her.”

Dubai’s ruler found her in Al Ain and honoured her with a visit and the Prime Minister’s medal