SOUND ON: Hollaphonic Just Launched The Ultimate Dance Tune

Hollaphonic Just Produced The Ultimate Dance Tune

Who needs the club when you can bang on a whopper playlist in your living room and flick off and on the lights?

Mmmkkk maybe not even close, but if you’ve got quality tunes you’re more than halfway there…AMIRITE?!

And so, this is a shout out to Hollaphonic, who collaborated with Lebanese singer Xriss to produce this absolute TUNEEEE: ‘Save Me’.

Thanks to the song’s week 1 success, the Dubai-based electronic duo landed the cover of Mint (the biggest electronic music playlist in the world) and AND racked up 100,000 listens on Day 1 – EPIC!

So it may have been released last week, and we may be late to the party, but calling it: Hollaphonic produced something special here that you will be listening to longggg after this madness is over.