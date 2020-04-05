د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

SOUND ON: Hollaphonic Just Launched The Ultimate Dance Tune

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Hollaphonic Just Produced The Ultimate Dance Tune

Who needs the club when you can bang on a whopper playlist in your living room and flick off and on the lights?

Mmmkkk maybe not even close, but if you’ve got quality tunes you’re more than halfway there…AMIRITE?!

And so, this is a shout out to Hollaphonic, who collaborated with Lebanese singer Xriss to produce this absolute TUNEEEE: ‘Save Me’.

Thanks to the song’s week 1 success, the Dubai-based electronic duo landed the cover of Mint (the biggest electronic music playlist in the world) and AND racked up 100,000 listens on Day 1 – EPIC!

So it may have been released last week, and we may be late to the party, but calling it: Hollaphonic produced something special here that you will be listening to longggg after this madness is over.

Save Me by Hollaphonic & Xriss played on the UK’s BBC Radio 1 this week

The band was chosen to produce a song for Spotify’s RADAR Campaign for emerging talent: listen to the full thing here

Setting the mood for your isolation party like

via GIPHY

WATCH: When Olly from Hollaphonic joined The Lovin Show to talk about the band’s incredibleee journey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on

The Sterilization Programme Has Been Extended To 24 Hours – Effective Immediately

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?