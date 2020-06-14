The Pointe Beach Is Now Dog-Friendly And Residents Are Loving It
It’s the day dog owners across the city were waiting for…
The beach at The Pointe is now dog-friendly which means you and your four-legged friends have access to what is quite possibly the BEST sunset view in town.
The rules are simple; your dog must be kept on a leash, dogs are not allowed to enter the sea and you must clean up after yourselves.
It’s pawfect! This weekend, dog-owners descended on the view-tastic beach to give their pets some sand time
Chicago Meat Packers is a pet-friendly resto at The Pointe
The summer is a ruff time in Dubai, with little to zero public spaces permitting doggos. But things are looking up, and the Palm is carving out a niche for itself, with a free beach and a number of beachfront restos opening up to dogs.
View this post on Instagram
Iconic view, craft brew, and you! CMP is back open with all the space in the world for social distancing and a beautiful spread of food. Pull up a chair and stay a while. #ChicagoMeatpackers #ChicagoMeatpackersDubai #CMPdubai #ThePointe #ThePalm #dubairestaurants #steakhouse #DeliverooDubai
Nearby at Club Vista Mare, you’ll Tap House and Breeze Beach Grill are also pet-friendly
Taking your doggo to the beach? Here are a couple of key items to take with your
A colourful extension leash for just AED35 – get it here
A no-tangle dog leash for TWO dogs – buy it here
A dog walking harness for puppy training – see it here
Portable water drinking accessory – these are essential for the Dubai climes – here