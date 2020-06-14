د . إAEDSRر . س

The Pointe Beach Is Now Dog-Friendly And Residents Are Loving It

It’s the day dog owners across the city were waiting for…

The beach at The Pointe is now dog-friendly which means you and your four-legged friends have access to what is quite possibly the BEST sunset view in town.

The rules are simple; your dog must be kept on a leash, dogs are not allowed to enter the sea and you must clean up after yourselves.

It’s pawfect! This weekend, dog-owners descended on the view-tastic beach to give their pets some sand time

Chicago Meat Packers is a pet-friendly resto at The Pointe

The summer is a ruff time in Dubai, with little to zero public spaces permitting doggos. But things are looking up, and the Palm is carving out a niche for itself, with a free beach and a number of beachfront restos opening up to dogs.

Nearby at Club Vista Mare, you’ll Tap House and Breeze Beach Grill are also pet-friendly

Dining options with a waterfront view.

Taking your doggo to the beach? Here are a couple of key items to take with your

A colourful extension leash for just AED35 – get it here

A no-tangle dog leash for TWO dogs – buy it here

A dog walking harness for puppy training – see it here

Portable water drinking accessory – these are essential for the Dubai climes – here

 

