The Pointe Beach Is Now Dog-Friendly And Residents Are Loving It

It’s the day dog owners across the city were waiting for…

The beach at The Pointe is now dog-friendly which means you and your four-legged friends have access to what is quite possibly the BEST sunset view in town.

The rules are simple; your dog must be kept on a leash, dogs are not allowed to enter the sea and you must clean up after yourselves.

It’s pawfect! This weekend, dog-owners descended on the view-tastic beach to give their pets some sand time