To Recline Or Not To Recline: This Aggressive Plane Video Is Sparking Major Debate

Are you the type of person who immediately reclines your airplane seat as soon as it’s safe to do so?

O,r do you sit upright, safe in the knowledge that you’re not bugging the person behind you, by invading their personal space?

Well, a viral video is sparking this debate and you literally will shake your head at some of these responses.

Wendy Williams was flying American Airlines when she (…drumroll please) reclined her chair. And the passenger behind her did NOT take it well.

Exhibit A: an extremely unhappy passenger proceeds to punch her chair repeatedly

First up: some logic

Break out the popcorn, this man says she’s ‘as bad if not worse’ than the puncher

“But reclining your seat when you are flying coach is literally the most selfish inconsiderate thing a person can do. It literally ruins the travel experience of the person sitting behind you. You are just as bad if not worse then him.”

The next one suggests Wendy should consider her actions

Sending personal jibes, this one even told Wendy to get a clue

It’s not all anti-Wendi, with this tweet suggesting if he needs more room, he should have gotten a seat to accommodate that

This Tweeter takes it one step further, dubbing the man’s actions ‘assault’

And calling the man the worse human

4 words to sum up the video

What do you think Lovin readers?

You’re a well-travelled bunch. Is this guy out-of-line? Or within his rights? Leave your thoughts in the comments below. We love hearing your opinions.

