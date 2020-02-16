To Recline Or Not To Recline: This Aggressive Plane Video Is Sparking Major Debate

Are you the type of person who immediately reclines your airplane seat as soon as it’s safe to do so? O,r do you sit upright, safe in the knowledge that you’re not bugging the person behind you, by invading their personal space? Well, a viral video is sparking this debate and you literally will shake your head at some of these responses. Wendy Williams was flying American Airlines when she (…drumroll please) reclined her chair. And the passenger behind her did NOT take it well. Exhibit A: an extremely unhappy passenger proceeds to punch her chair repeatedly

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

First up: some logic

Reclining is OK they are made for it. Not happy? Don't book the economy class…

You get what you pay for mate. — AdventureFaktory 🐪 (@AFtravels) February 16, 2020

Break out the popcorn, this man says she’s ‘as bad if not worse’ than the puncher “But reclining your seat when you are flying coach is literally the most selfish inconsiderate thing a person can do. It literally ruins the travel experience of the person sitting behind you. You are just as bad if not worse then him.”

you are both in the wrong. But reclining your seat when you are flying coach is literally the most selfish inconsiderate thing a person can do. It literally ruins the travel experience of the person sitting behind you. You are just as bad if not worse then him. — heather egan (@heatheregan84) February 12, 2020

The next one suggests Wendy should consider her actions

Why did you recline into his lap. Consideration goes both ways. Unless you are on a flight that is 10 hours or more you don't need to recline. How about you think about your actions in the future and how they affect others. — SGS Outdoor (@sgsoutdoor) February 12, 2020

Sending personal jibes, this one even told Wendy to get a clue

It was a plane, not your private lounge. You don't recline so far you're on someone else's face. Which is why the flight attendant reprimanded you. Get a clue lady. — 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪🇺🇸 @EmmaDownUnder 🇵🇱🇭🇺🇷🇺🇦🇺 (@emm_downunder) February 13, 2020

It’s not all anti-Wendi, with this tweet suggesting if he needs more room, he should have gotten a seat to accommodate that

It's ridiculous for ppl to say you shouldn't recline your seat. It's an option for a reason. You're fully within your right. If he needs more room, he should have gotten a seat that accommodated that. Why should you be inconvenienced? You paid for your seat. — Melissa Graver (@MelissaGraver) February 12, 2020

This Tweeter takes it one step further, dubbing the man’s actions ‘assault’

I’m 6’2”, travel extensively, and always pay for the extra leg room. This boy is in the wrong, that’s assault. All the people tweeting “you should have asked to recline first” – I have never seen someone ask if it’s okay. This is why I don’t fly American anymore too. — Molly Pitcher (@AmazonMistress) February 12, 2020

And calling the man the worse human

This man is literally the worst human in the world and anyone who is calling him a hero or defending him is a giant LOSER that doesn’t know if a seat can recline, then you are 100% allowed to recline — Eric Swanson (@SwansonE12) February 12, 2020

4 words to sum up the video

That guy has issues — Jonny Sukomoto (@jonnysukumo) February 12, 2020

What do you think Lovin readers? You’re a well-travelled bunch. Is this guy out-of-line? Or within his rights? Leave your thoughts in the comments below. We love hearing your opinions.