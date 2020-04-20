د . إAEDSRر . س

DAY. MADE: The Face Behind The Voice Of Dubai Metro Has Been Revealed

The man, the myth, the legend behind the Dubai Metro voice has finally revealed himself and it IS as exciting as you would have hoped (OR we’ve been inside for too long… it’s hard to know).

Letting his talents do the talking in a TikTok video that’s already racked up over 200k views(TikTok @Lighthousestudio) the video is going viral. The man who has woken you up from a snooze one too many times and the only man who really cares if you stand clear from that door that’s opening…

In all his glory, we give you: The voice AND face of Dubai Metro

Waiting on the female voice artist to make her appearance

Hearing the sound of the Metro is making us feel ways about being couped up at home

