Anyone who’s done a brunch on any given Friday at a fancy Dubai hotel will tell you the same thing.

These hotels do not do things by halves.

EASILY some of the most modern, luxurious hotels in the world, people travel from all over the world to celebrate Christmas in Dubai, and so to welcome guests, hotels go BIG with Christmas trees.

Christmas may be over, but before we wave goodbye for one more year…

Here are some of the flash hotels (and malls) that were clogging up our feeds (in a good way!) with incredible Chrimbo trees