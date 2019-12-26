Santa Falling Into The Souk Madinat Is The Most ‘Christmas In Dubai’ Video You’ll See

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ho ho how’s your Christmas?

It looks like Santa had a rough start when he was spotted drenched wet after a fall into the waterways of the Souk Madinat.

The Madinat is hosting one of the most unique to Dubai Christmas winter wonderlands you ever will see, complete with a market, Christmas themed drinks and munch from Jumeirah, a fake snow pit for the kiddies and Santa’s appearing on the abras. But this video of Santa, who looks like he’s enjoyed himself a little too much, tops the lot.

Last weekend, a Santa visit turned into a viral video gem, when a Lovin reader spotted Santa being scooped out of the Madinat waterways.

Santa, we still love you

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on

“After a few Sherrys”

“A festive tale – we spotted Santa in the Madinat Jumeirah – but he wasn’t flying, he was swimming and probably after a few Sherry’s 🙂 This was at the weekend whilst I was on the abra on the way to have lunch at Taverna – it was very funny and the crowd applauded as the guys helped him out of the water.” Vixy Machin

And Brent Black won the comment’s section

via GIPHY

