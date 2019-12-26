Santa Falling Into The Souk Madinat Is The Most ‘Christmas In Dubai’ Video You’ll See

Ho ho how’s your Christmas?

It looks like Santa had a rough start when he was spotted drenched wet after a fall into the waterways of the Souk Madinat.

The Madinat is hosting one of the most unique to Dubai Christmas winter wonderlands you ever will see, complete with a market, Christmas themed drinks and munch from Jumeirah, a fake snow pit for the kiddies and Santa’s appearing on the abras. But this video of Santa, who looks like he’s enjoyed himself a little too much, tops the lot.

Last weekend, a Santa visit turned into a viral video gem, when a Lovin reader spotted Santa being scooped out of the Madinat waterways.

Santa, we still love you