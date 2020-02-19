12 Great Excuses To Go Out And Live Your Best Life In Dubai This Weekend

48 beautiffiulllllll hours minus work lay ahead. And it’s the time of the year when Dubai is positively hopping with events, so without further ado, here are alllllll the great things you can do in Dubai this weekend…

12. Saturday on Dubai’s biggest party cruise – find a better plan. We’ll wait… For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

11. Hit this slick new cinematic-themed brunch at Paramount Hotel Paramount Hotel Dubai invites noir film lovers, moviegoers and anyone who appreciates the cinematic world to try the ‘Cine-manic Brunch’ at Pacific Groove. It is the first of its kind in Dubai, and it is more than the usual brunch. Think Californian cuisine, serious drama plus fun quirks and an extra hour post-brunch for a happy hour. Funnnnnn! When? Fridays, 1-4pm Price? Bubbly and house bevvies for AED395 or soft beverages for AED275 Call 04 246 6666 for reservations! More info here

10. A FIERCE dining experience awaits at Fairmont the Palm Head to a fabulous dinner at Bā-Boldly Asian. This restaurant combines luxuriously sleek interiors, with quality Asian cuisine, INCREDIBLE Dubai skyline views and gram ‘ops like no other. Located at Fairmont The Palm, Bā comes from the same hotel which created Little Miss India, one of Dubai’s most famous Indian restaurants; the team here have the knack of creating something extraordinary. A signature feast includes the Fujiyama rolls and Takoyaki octopus dumplings to start, Korean fried chicken wings, pan-fried black pepper beef buns and the miso buttered lobster as mains, finished with a fluffy Japanese cheesecake and green tea mousse. YES! Bā-Boldly Asian is open from 6pm to 11:30pm (closed Sundays). Bar and lounge open from 5pm to 1am. To book, call +971 4 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com

9. You can literally live your best life with 25% off on dining and stays at all Jumeirah hotels And it’s all thanks to VISA! A long-established partnership between Visa and Jumeirah is encouraging your explorer-vibes with a very simple offer… With Visa, you get up to 25% off on dining and stays across Jumeirah restaurants and hotels. Read that again, and consider it. A quarter off Dubai’s top hotel brand and destinations – ah-mayzing! Learn more about the Visa partnership with Jumeirah.

8. Soho Garden has a new venue called HIVE and it’s already going OFF This weekend, HIVE’s going all out with two performances. So, brace yourself for a biggie! On February 19, Sasha Carassi will pull up to HIVE’s Platform nights, that takes place on Wednesdays. Enjoy a fab ladies night as you sway to the beats of Carassi, coming all the way from Napoli. The DJ’s set will include a list of house and breakbeat sounds of the late 90s to the techno, melodic and deep house sound of today. Adam Beyer, who’s played HUGE festivals like Théâtre antique de Lugdunum for Cercle and many EDM events across Europe. The Swedish producer and DJ IS coming to Dubai, at The Hive to play a set on February 21 from 7 pm-4 am. A fun brunch at the same location is also in place so you can really make a whole day out of this event: we’re thinking, brunch, an after-party (to the brunch), HIVE for Adam then Mambo. Pretty sweet! Call 052 388 8849 for more info! More info about HIVE here

7. Açaí lovers: Get to know this funky spot whipping up some of the best açaí in town The Açaí Spot, a haven for the berry-lovin’ folks who love to get creative with their healthy treats, is the best-est when it comes to dishing up what they serve best: the açaí bowl. Oh, the dreamy açaí bowl. With branches in Sharjah, Mirdiff City Centre, Dubai Marina, DIFC and Deira; it’s no wonder this venue has been revered as new go-to for brekkie, lunch, midday snacks and dinner. More info about The Açaí Spot here

6. RUN! Global Village has an amazing Kids Fest until February 22 Make your way to the UAE’s greatest entertainment hub and the world’s leading multi-cultural park, Global Village this month for Season 5 of ‘Kids Fest’ from February 6 – 22, and enjoy AMAZE weather and even better activities at the global paradise for kiddos and parents alike. Kids can take part in a sing or dance-a-long at the specially-created live theatre shows, starring Chhota Bheem, Angry Birds, PJ Masks, Ben and Holly and Global Village’s own Globo. The little ones are also invited to take part in high energy Bollywood (Hadippa!) and Hip Hop dance workshops. But that’s not all. There’s also Battleship, Snakes & Ladders, 4-in-a-row, Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® the Carnaval, a Circus Show and the thrilling Stunt Show Survivor. AMAZING!

5. The Meat Co. at Souk Madinat is back in business with a whole new look With the walls covered with 500 knives of the famous people who’ve broken bread there, and a cow skeleton as a feature piece, this is a meat-eaters haven for sure. The South African resto has a fantastic reputation and the new revamp is definitely worth a visit. Everything is cooked live, it feels authentic, the freshly baked bread is AMAZE and the understated glam interiors hit the right note for a special evening out. More info about The Meat Company here

4. HIGH JOINT has a new burger and that’s all the info you need This Jumeirah spot was Lovin Dubai’s top burger of 2019 and if you’ve ever had the joy of visiting, you’ll understand why. Now, they’ve just dropped a new burger and it’s a game-changer. Introducing: The Bod-Bod High! If you like your burgers DRIPPING, this is the one for you. It’s a double patty burger complete with onion rings, provolone and cheddar cheese, Dill BB sauce, a soft bun that’s just so good and then (the icing) two dripping miso maple glazed candied beef bacon rasher, which just take this to another level. Bow down to this beaut…

3. Try the fun new brunch Aaj Kal at Bar Baar for just AED99 A brunch including Indian food, pasta, burgers, street food, live cooking stations all for AED99 – amazing! The vibe was great with DJ and performances throughout the day. There’s a flea market with toys and some Indian jewellery and also a lady applying henna for the guests. (And, they’ve also got ice bucket shisha which you could order separately!) Where? Sundowners poolside, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool . When? Fridays, 12pm – 4pm

2. One to mark for next week: A fab Tuesday ladies day at WHITE Beach This beach club needs zero introduction. Ladies get in line for this beaut day out! You get to choose the type of package to determine how much more iconic you want your Tuesday to turn out. Dubai is never dead, not even on weekdays, so take advantage of this opportunity to have a great time. A standard package will get you unlimited grape and cocktails for only AED100, while the premium package can get you more bevvie options for AED150. P.S. Gents can use up AED100 out of the AED200 entrance fee for food and beverages, while women get 50% off the food menu. Ain’t that fab? When? Tuesdays from 12-5 pm. Call White Beach on +971 552 004 321 or email whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com to book a table More info here.