4 Fun And Festive Plans In Dubai That Won’t Break The Bank

Gahhhhhh, the festive season is officially upon us! You’ll notice lights and decorations going up in your ‘hood, Christmas tunes will soon blast during brunches and you’re about to be inundated with parties and plans. So here’s where you sort the riff-raff, from the ones you’re actually gonna’ attend! If you’re looking for a festive afternoon out, where you, your family and friends are well looked after, but that, most importantly, won’t blow your budget, look no further. Hilton Dubai Creek is ready and waiting to welcome you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and, if you feel like staying home this Christmas, they’ve also got a delish turkey takeaway offer too.

4. Spend Christmas at the Glasshouse Brasserie You can’t beat the mood on Christmas Eve. As the excitement for Christmas draws closer, there are pressies under the tree and your home is all ready for the big day, then take yourself to the Glasshouse Brasserie for “A Jolly Christmas” dinner. A traditional buffet will be available from 6.30pm, from AED149 per person and that includes three hours of unlimited drinks – what a steal! And it gets better on Christmas Day, you get a full lunch buffet from 12.30pm with three hours of drinks at AED129 per person. For views like these on the big day, head to Glasshouse Brasserie…

3. Treat yourself to a three-course meal at Table 9 Another Christmas Eve bash to markdown is at Table 9, where you can enjoy a delicious three-course sharing dinner on December 24, starting 6.30pm for just AED159. But what about cooking yourself? You can take part in Christmas-themed cooking classes every Sunday to Friday at 4pm. For groups of six and more, you’ll pay just AED150 per person and enjoy a three-course meal at the end! *Kids pay just AED65.

2. Christmas and sports is the only combo you need If you spend Christmas in front of the telly watching sports, why not do it in the comfort of the newly opened O’learys at Hilton Dubai Creek. With live sports and your favourite American classics available on a la carte menu on both December 24 and 25, this is like a home away from home. Get your boss to throw an office festive bash here! *Genius idea alert*. You can throw an office party either for lunch or for dinner this December, from Saturday to Wednesday from noon to 1am or Thursday to Friday from noon until 3am.

1. Turkey takeaways don’t get much better than this Roast turkey, sides, and all the trimmings for six people?! This is the dream dinner situation, perfect for a stress-free meal in your home and you can book yours now from Hilton Dubai Creek. A meal for six with all the extras will cost you AED550.