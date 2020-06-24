A Couple Has Been Stabbed To Death In Their Arabian Ranches Home

A man has been arrested in conncction with a brutal murder in a villa in Arabian Ranches.

The Pakistani man reportedly stabbed an Indian couple on June 18, as he was attempting to rob the home. The man fled the scene but was arrested within 24 hours.

The couple had two daughters, both in their teens, who survived the tragedy. One of the daughters reported the crime to Dubai Police.

The suspect has previously done maintenance work in the villa

The Dubai Police reports states the suspect has previously done a number of jobs in the villa and he broke in while the family were asleep. He stole some money and looked for valuables. During the robbery, the father, identified as Hiren Adhiya woke up and the attacker stabbed him repeatedly. The attacker then proceeded to stab the mother to death. The eldest daughter also sustained minor injuries from stabbing to the neck, but she managed to escape before reporting the crime to the police.

Our thoughts are with the daughters at this sad time.

Main image of Ranches: For illustration purposes only

