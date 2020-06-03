A UAE Minister’s Son Jumped Into Her Live International Zoom Call

This could happen to any of us…

Reem Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Co-Operation was in the middle of a live donor conference for Yemen when her son Hazza joined her side. Straight away, you can see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bursting out laughing and you can actually hear Al Hashimi ask him quietly to go away and laugh and apologise.

Minister of Culture & Knowledge Development Noura Al Kaabi shared the video tweeting was a spontaneous and beautiful moment it was.

أحيانا نتوقف أمام لحظة سجلتها صورة ..صورة جميلة ولقطة معبرة وعفوية لأم هزاع (الأخت العزيزة ريم الهاشمي) حفظك الله وبارك لكِ في هزاع.. pic.twitter.com/1apn7TKjz6 — نورة الكعبي (@NouraAlKaabi) June 2, 2020

The internet responded by sharing moments of Al Kaabi with her own child

ولقطة من الأرشيف مع روحك الجميلة مع ابني عبدالله خلف الكواليس ، الله يحفظكم انتي وام هزاع وامثالكم ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BAhZPbClBj — Azza Mohamed Helal (@AzzaMalKaabi) June 2, 2020

