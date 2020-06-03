د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A UAE Minister’s Son Jumped Into Her Live International Zoom Call

Author profile image

By

3
Article Featured Image

This could happen to any of us…

Reem Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Co-Operation was in the middle of a live donor conference for Yemen when her son Hazza joined her side. Straight away, you can see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bursting out laughing and you can actually hear Al Hashimi ask him quietly to go away and laugh and apologise. 

Minister of Culture & Knowledge Development Noura Al Kaabi shared the video tweeting was a spontaneous and beautiful moment it was.

The internet responded by sharing moments of Al Kaabi with her own child

This takes us right back to one of the internet’s greatest moments

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?