A Resident Crashed Her Car Into Al Mamzar Creek

A woman drove her car into Al Mamzar Creek on Friday.

The Arab motorist reportedly got some bad news on her phone, before mistakingly driving her car into the Creek. She had failed to put her car in break mode and when it suddenly started moving she stepped on the accelerator instead of brakes, according to Dubai Police.

The car was 30-metres offshore when it was lifted out with a sea crane

Dubai Police received an emergency call at 4.30pm which reported the accident at the Creek. A rescue team was dispatched and they reached the site within minutes. The driver had managed to get out of the car before it got into deep water and the police ensured her safety on arrival.

READ: The Dubai Summer Officially Starts On June 21

Netflix schedule at the ready, the official start of Dubai Summer is near!

Anyone else feel like it started WEEKS ago?

The UAE summer season officially starts on June 21, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences via Wam.ae.

Down to the minute, he said summer begins at 1.44am and continues until September 23. He said temperatures will vary and will reach more than 43C.

Prepare yourself

Let’s just sleep until 4pm all summer long and then hit the beach? Deal! Go prepared with this nifty sports umbrella to protect from evening rays – see it here.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! You can still walk, but keep hydrated with Guerilla Paks which can store up to two litres of water.

Hellllllo cooling towels! Really useful if you’re going to work out, this provides heat relief for AED26.