9 Reasons Abu Dhabi Is The Only Place You Want To Be This Weekend

WHAT a treat in store for visitors to the capital, as the festive season draws near! A big weekend for sports, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is finally here, along with the highly-anticipated Asian MuayThai Championship, the second Abu Dhabi City run and lots more fun, cultural and festive events. So scratch all plans, and make room for the following nine events happening in Abu Dhabi over the coming weeks.

9. Mubadala World Tennis Championship The world’s tennis stars are descending on Abu Dhabi, and it’s going to be another huge year of action on and off the court! The Tennis Village is calling your name, with games, activities, food and bevvies and a brill holiday atmosphere. And players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Maria Sharapova are prepped and ready to battle it out on the court. When? Thursday 19 – 21 Mubadala World Tennis Championship info here

8. Asian MuayThai Championship The elite of MuayThai are ready to go head-to-head to compete for gold at the Asian Muay Thai Championship. Don’t miss the chance to catch the action up close as thousands of supporters are expected to attend this weekend. When? December 17 – 21 Where? Flagpole Arena, Abu Dhabi Corniche Asian MuayThai Championship info here

7. An entire festival devoted to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed Brace yourselves for something special; this event is perfect for families, featuring activities, workshops, shows, exhibitions, live displays highlighting Emirati traditions, historical and internationally themed tours, folklore performances, local and artisanal cuisine and food trucks, and of course fireworks and LOTS of activities for kids. Phew! Where? Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Abu Dhabi When? Until Saturday, February 1 at 10pm Sheikh Zayed Festival info here

6. A Winter Wonderland Spectacular at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Live performances and shows featuring your favourite characters – the kids will LOVE this! THIS is the time to visit Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, there’ll be roving entertainers, carnival activities, arts and crafts and snow zone, train rides, snow globe making activities, cookie decorations, face painting and so much more! When? December 20 until January 4 Winter Wonderland info here

5. Al Dhafra festival – an event steeped in local tradition Immerse yourself in local culture and tradition; the Al Dhafra festival features camel auctions, camel races, a market, a dates competition, poetry, folk music, horse races, a falcon competition and more. This is a MUST for anyone who loves Emirati culture and wants to learn more about it. When? December 9 until 25 Al Dhafra info here

4. Abu Dhabi City Run: Race Two Dust off your runners! Nothing beats a run along the Corniche, and if you missed the first one, you’ve got this! Discover the Capital with a single 5km loop, or two full laps to make 10km OR the half marathon 21.1km which will be a total of 4 laps. When? December 20, 5.30am – 10am Abu Dhabi City Run info here

3. Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Back for its fourth year, this is becoming a must-visit annual trip for locals and you can see why. The magical Winterfest features activities, shows and a seasonal market filled with lots of festive goodies – what a treat! While you’re there, don’t miss Fairy Tales On Ice, the Winterfest tree lighting, snow globe dancers, ice skating, the Snow Play Pit Stop and Snow Slide Race, as well as the usual Ferrari World attractions! When? December 20 until January 4 Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi info here

2. Wahat Al Karama Ceremony Are you free this Saturday? Or, any Saturday until April? If so, don’t miss Wahat Al Karama, a weekly ceremony featuring the UAE Armed Forces, military musicians from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and horses from Abu Dhabi Police. How cool! There’ll also the opportunity to snap pics next to horses, take a guided tour of Wahat Al Karama which is a permanent tribute to honour UAE’s martyred soldiers and other Emiratis who have sacrificed their lives for the service of the nation. When? Every Saturday, until April 5 Wahat Al Karama Ceremony info here