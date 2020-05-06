57 People Working For Air Arabia Lost Their Jobs Today

Air Arabia has reportedly dismissed 57 employees.

The Sharjah airline addressed employees, stating the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the aviation industry to a standstill, which the airline expects to last for a considerable period of time.

A letter, which was reportedly sent to the terminated staff, said that in the last six weeks, Air Arabia has assessed its departments and employees, taking into account factors including past performances, compliance, contributions and disciplinary issues, ‘prior to making some difficult decisions’.

“It is unfortunate that we had to take the decision to lay off a small number of our staff this week. This is the first time in our history that we were forced to do so taking into consideration the current market realities.” – Air Arabia representative

The airline has a workforce of 2,000 and has opened regular flight bookings from June 1, according to reports

