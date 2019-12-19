د . إAEDSRر . س

Al Hamra Cellar Is Having A Massive Festive GIVEAWAY And The Prizes Are Actually Amazing

Friends, the festive season is the time to eat, drink and be merry with friends, and if you’re stocking up your home bar, we’ve got big festive treats for you!

Al Hamra Cellar, RAK has got SERIOUS deals in store for shoppers. Do your big bottle shop in Al Hamra this season and they’ll gift YOU some very cool electronics. Speakers, iPads’, TVs and more, depending on how much you spend… it’s that easy!

Stocking up your home bar at Al Hamra Cellar, RAK makes total sense, because they’re gifting YOU for your purchases

Get your bottles AND your pressies sorted in one quick trip!

Have your eyes on an iPad for that special someone in your life? Or, are you thinking of splashing out on a brand new TV for the hols? Well friends, listen up. Now you can get one FREE with your purchases…

Share this delightful info with anyone who’s buying electronics this Christmas!

  •  Spend AED500: Get Free JBL Speakers
  • Spend AED2,000: Get Free Beats Wireless Head Phones
  • Spend AED5,000: Get a Free Ipad 10.2
  • Spend AED10,000: Get a Free 65’ Samsung TV

Plus, you can nab 50% off top brands in the epic Value Vault

But it’s not *just* electronics that make this trip worth your while. This is the most renowned licensed store in the UAE and all products are Tax-Free (VAT still applies).

And there are loadddds of offers in the Value Vault, with up to 50% off hand-selected, limited editions and world-renowned grape and spirit brands!

And the amazing staff are there to take you on a journey: Discover over 3,000 spirits, grape and hop options and dedicated sections for your favourite drinks.

For inspiration on a new Christmas bevvie to serve up in your home, Al Hamra Cellar, RAK has got you!

 

The important bits

You must be a non-Muslim, and 21 years and over to purchase alcohol in the UAE.

Call 07 244 7403 for more details

Find Al Hamra Cellar  here

All the products sold at Al Hamra Cellar are 100% Quality Guaranteed

