Getting Your Beverage Licence In Dubai JUST. GOT. CHEAPER.

There is no grey area when it comes to the consumption of alcohol in Dubai: you can purchase and consume alcohol as long as you hold a liquor licence. For residents who still don't have one, it's worth taking note: It's actually SUPER EASY to get a liquor licence, all you need is a few documents (your passport, Visa, Emirates ID and a pic) and you're good to go! Getting your liquor licence is ridiculously easy in Dubai and it's got so many benefits

The process is easier than ever before Log onto MMI here and have the following ready to complete the process: Emirates ID

Passport & Visa Copy

Photograph

There's an AED100 discount off the yearly rate for anyone who applies online, for a limited time only! Points to note: PREVIOUSLY, you needed to provide other docs, like salary certs, or tenancy contracts. But that's all been wiped clean, ensuring the process is as smooth as possible for residents. Also, residents of Dubai who have a visa from other Emirates only need to upload their tenancy contracts. You no longer need an NOC from the Emirate of where your visa is from.

Why do you need a liquor licence in Dubai? Because you can shop for beverages as long as you are the owner of a valid liquor licence. It's also worth noting that it is, in fact, a legal requirement for ANY Dubai resident who wishes to drink, transport or simply store alcohol at home to hold a valid personal liquor licence.