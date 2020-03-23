LATEST: ALL Flights In And Out Of The UAE Suspended

Government news agency WAM reports that ALL flights in and out of the UAE are suspended for the next two weeks.

As part of precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management and the Civil Aviation Authority have decided to ‘suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks’.

The decision is subject to re-assessment, will take effect in 48 hours and cargo and emergency evacuation flights are exempt from the ruling.