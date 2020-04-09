د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart- April 9

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

30. Nothing Compares, The Weeknd

29. Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN

28. Savage, Megan Thee Stallion

27. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

26. Enta Al Saadah, Aseel Hameem

25. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

24. everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

23. Renee’s Song, Bazzi

22.BELIEVE IT, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna

21. Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ramy Sabry

20. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

19. Dance Monkey, Tones and I

18. Can We Kiss Forever? Kinà

17. Corona! We Will Rock You, 8e Art

16. Ganna Tekfena, Mahmoud El Esseily

15. Missed You (Bonus Track), The Weeknd

14. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD), Eminem

13. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

12. Say So, Doja Cat

11. What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie

10. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna

9. Skechers, DripReport

8. Break My Heart, Dua Lipa

7. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

6. Imagine (Quarantine), 8e Art

5. Albi Ya Albi, Nancy Ajram

4. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

3. The Box, Roddy Ricch

2. Toosie Slide, Drake

1. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

