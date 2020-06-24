BREAKING: Bars And Pubs Must Stop Serving Alcohol In Dubai

All bars and pubs must stop serving alcohol in Dubai until further notice.

Bars and pubs have been notified that no alcohol can be served, from today as confirmed to Lovin Dubai via Dubai Police. Venues with a restaurant trade license will be permitted to serve alcohol with food. A decision to restart service will be issued at a later date.

Local reports suggest the move has been attributed to recent behaviour in pubs and bars.

