100 People Have Been Fined At The Beach For Ignoring Guidelines

100 beachgoers have been fined for not adhering to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Since beaches reopened on Friday, 100 people have been reprimanded for either not wearing a mask or failing to keep the recommended social distance, according to ARN.

The public is reminded; you must keep a 2-metre distance between individuals and a 4-metre distance between groups and you could get an AED3,000 for breaking the rules.

You do need to wear a mask at the beach, however, recently updated face mask guidelines state you don’t need to wear a mask while swimming.

