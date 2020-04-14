DUBAI WORKS: A Crisis Like COVID-19 Could Shape Your Company For The Better
LISTEN: Ben Pullen on Dubai Works podcast on how the current crisis has changed the face of Generation E
What do you do when your business is run almost solely on physical events and the world stops turning?
Make it totally digital of course.
Dubai-based entrepreneur Ben Pullen is Co-Founder & CEO of Generation E, a company intent on creating a world driven by sustainable mobility joined SMASHI TV, the first live streaming business channel for the Arab world to talk about how a shift in strategy helped conquer the current challenges.
Generation E was hosting a leading industry event at the end of March and took a tough decision for any company with a strong foothold in events, they pivoted. And with just two weeks to readjust, Smarter Mobility World LIVE went digital.
Many now face a similar test, and how you adapt now will shape the future of your company.
Entrepreneurship and problem-solving at challenging times
“That’s one thing COVID-19 is forcing us to do, is to focus more on the area that we KNEW was important but we kept getting distracted from what is our core business” – Ben Pullen, CEO of Generation E
Ben was in uni during the 2008 recession, where the answer to a slowdown was entrepreneurship and problem-solving.
Kickstarting his own journey, which is focused on mobility, sustainability and growth, Ben helped launch the first Electric Vehicle road trips in the UAE and South Africa, and Generation E has been trendsetting and finding solutions for mobility since ever since.
The podcasts talks about the road to success for Generation E and the pivotal and unexpected changes that have shaped the company.
What do you think about the carbon emission savings over the last few months, and the improvements in air quality in your area? The Big Question now is how do we keep the air clean going forward? What are your suggestions and ideas? What could be applied globally? Or locally? #climatechange #evs #electricvehicles #electricvehicles #airpollution #AirQuality