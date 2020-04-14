DUBAI WORKS: A Crisis Like COVID-19 Could Shape Your Company For The Better

LISTEN: Ben Pullen on Dubai Works podcast on how the current crisis has changed the face of Generation E

What do you do when your business is run almost solely on physical events and the world stops turning?

Make it totally digital of course.

Dubai-based entrepreneur Ben Pullen is Co-Founder & CEO of Generation E, a company intent on creating a world driven by sustainable mobility joined SMASHI TV, the first live streaming business channel for the Arab world to talk about how a shift in strategy helped conquer the current challenges.

Generation E was hosting a leading industry event at the end of March and took a tough decision for any company with a strong foothold in events, they pivoted. And with just two weeks to readjust, Smarter Mobility World LIVE went digital.

Many now face a similar test, and how you adapt now will shape the future of your company.

