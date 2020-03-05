The 10 Best Barbershops In Dubai In 2020

This was not an easy list to write. To get this top 10, we polled our audience and were inundated with amazing recommendations for bucketloads of barbershops across our fair city. We also checked online reviews and asked the team here at Lovin HQ, and the one thing that struck me is how passionate people are on the subject. But I get it… nearly up there with the level of consideration you put into choosing a partner, once you find the one, you’re not looking anywhere else. Lastly, and I’ll be quick, the styleee. Barbershops are on a wholeeee other level. From authentic, sleek or cosy to utilitarian, one that just gets the job done, there’s no formula and no size fits all. This top 10 shouts out the spots that mix charm, style, service, value, but above all… personality.

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Julian’s Barbershop, Media City If you’re looking for a great cut or a traditional hot towel shave, this spot is your go-to. With the look and feel of a traditional old school barbershop, complete with frame-filled walls and the blue, red and white swivels which identified barbers since the dawn of time, it’s the welcoming vibes that’ll keep you coming back. More info about Julian’s Barbershop here Where? Media City

9. Beats And Cuts, Box Park DJ Bliss brought Beats and Cuts to Dubai in a quest to bring Hollywood men’s grooming to the city. Curating cuts for everyone from Will Smith to French Montana, there’s reason why this is a celeb fave. This spot oozes style and personality and the team will bring the same level of attention to your ‘do. Services include cuts, color, straight razor shaves, and signature massage shampoo, plus (BIG bonus) all services come with a massage. Dreamy. More info about Beats And Cuts here Where? Al Wasl Road, Box Park

8. Brusko Barbers, JLT Cut, shave, groom, Brusk0 Bros Barbers is all your grooming needs wrapped up, Offering top-notch barbering, hair enhancement and regenerating facial treatments, these are the JLT guys you can trust. You’ll find this barber filled with repeat customers, and isn’t that the best sign of all? More info about Brusko Barbers here Where? JLT, Cluster G

7. Super Trim, various locations Massively popular, this chain got your vote ‘cus it’s a salon you can rely on. With heaps of locations, Super Trim is affordable and the service is always on point. What more do you need? Where? Dubai Mall, Sports City, Mall of the Emirates, Golden Mile Galleria, Nakheel Mall, The Pointe… the list goes on.

6. Moto Barbershop, Al Quoz Workshop, coffeeshop and barbershop, one Lovin team member gave his seal of approval for this spot by dubbing it, ‘legit’. The place keeps it classic, a fuss free hair cut and shave and every customer gets a free coffee. #nuffsaid More info about Moto here Where? Warehouse 28, Al Quoz 1

5. Chaps & Co, various locations The behemoth of new and stylish barbershops in Dubai, Chaps & Co has five Dubai locations, another in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and even NYC. Each location is sleek, stylish (just like you want your hair… AMiRITE?) and offers a bespoke grooming service from massages and facials, to nail services, barber services, hair colouring and keratin treatments. More info about Chaps & Co here Where? Caesars Resort, D3, Dubai Marina, JLT, Reform Social & Grill

4. Unison, various locations The usual hair services, coupled with extras like keratin and facials and that all-important face-waxing. Unison is a very slick paired back barbershop. Professionalism through and through, expect good tunes and great service at this upmarket barbershop. More information about Unison here Where? Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.

3. Fade and Shave Barbers, various locations What they say they do? An old-school barber for the modern man. The masters of barbering where you can experience traditional blade shave or a haircut with precision. What do they do? Just that. Two Marina locations, but it’s the solid service and reputation of this place that has people travelling from all over to get a shave and a cut here. More info about Fade and Shave Barbers here Where? Princess Tower – Dubai Marina and JBR

2. AKIN Barber & Shop, Sheraton Grand, SZR Heart-breakingly cool, this barbershop meets concept store, looks more like a hangout than a typical chop shop; come here for hair cuts, beard tune-ups & straight razor shaves. As well as hair, beard and shave upkeep, you can also settle in for something a little more luxe. Think; detoxifying and energising treatments that’ll stimulate your weary scalp. Ideal. AKIN gets bonus points for partnering with The Sum of Us, so a good cup of coffee is never far away. More info about AKIN here Where? Burj Al Salam (Sheraton Grand Hotel) – Sheikh Zayed Road