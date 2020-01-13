The 10 Best Ladies Nights To Try In Dubai In 2020
People who don’t live in Dubai take time to wrap their heads around the concept of a ‘ladies night’.
“Free drinks… Seriously? All night?”
But the best ladies nights in Dubai even go beyond that. Sometimes pulling in top performers or top restaurants offering meal deals for ladies only to sweeten the deal.
The only downside? They happen on a school night. So get your game face on, tell your boss you might be a litl’ late and go forth and ENJOY.
How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. Q43: Brilliant value and views for days
Forever Q43 Ladies Night will forever be on our list of glam ladies nights out we love. Why? ‘Cus it’s the perfect combo of glam bar, cheap night (AED60 and you can drink the bar dry from 6pm – 3am) annnnnd you get 60% off food too. What more do you even need?
Where? Q43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City
When? Tuesdays
How much? Unlimited drinks for AED60, 60% off your bill
9. Ramusake: Dinner and drinks at a slick JBR restaurant
This cool Japanese resto is hopping every Wednesday and it tops Dubai’s best ladies nights list for 2020 for sooooo many reasons.
A resident DJ takes over, girls at the bar get a couple of free drink’s tokens (if you can get the bar tender’s attention) while the dinner deal might just tempt you to book a table.
When? Wednesdays (the dinner deal is a two hour seating0
How much? Tokens for drinks at the bar, unlimited free wine with dinner (min AED150 spend)
*Mixed tables with 6 people and above are required to spend AED300 per person
8. Weslodge: Views, good deal and a great restaurant
Weslodge is one of those restaurants that makes you feel at home right away (maybe it’s the Canadian vibes?). It’s a very cool saloon with amazing views, located near the top of one of the world’s second tallest hotels.
And for a midweek drink with the girls, this is up there (lol) with the best.
Where? Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis
When? Tuesdays, 9pm till midnight
How much? AED99 for unlimited wine
7. The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill: Your favourite resto is buzzing every Tuesday
There’s something about the vibe at The MAINE that keeps you coming back. The New Englands seaside styled resto is effortlessly cool, the food is great and its got a buzzing ladies night every Tuesday.
When? Wednesdays, 8pm – 12am
Where? The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai
How much? This one’s totally FREE bebes.
6. Sky 2.0: Party at one of Dubai’s most glamorous clubs…for free
When this Lebanese import burst onto the scene it 100% lived up to the hype. This IS the slickest new club in town, and every Wednesday it invites you to dress-up and get down with your besties. Unlimited drinks for gals till late if you arrive before 12am.
Where? Sky 2.0 Dubai Design District
When? Wednesdays, the deal runs all night
5. Il Faro: Pizza and bubbly, perfect for catch-ups
If you can sink a bottle of bubbly, chances are you’ll be tempted to try this ladies night. Il Faro is a Palm Jumeirah resto (you’ve probably spotted it, it’s a stand-alone white and blue building that looks like a lighthouse) and being an Italian eatery, the pizza is seriously on point.
The weather is perfect for this right now, book in advance to secure a good table.
Where? Azure Residences
When? Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm
How much? AED150 unlimited pizza and prosecco (Fellas get the very same deal for AED195)
4. Toy Room: A club night out
Toy Room OWNS Monday nights in Dubai. It’s free drinks at the bar till 1am and if you like hip hop, there’s no better spot in town for a late-night out that’s 10010% worth the headache (or the sickie!) in the morning.
When? Mondays till late
Where? Toy Room, Meydan Racecourse
How much? Free entry. Free drinks till 1am
3. Bounty Beets: The one where you’re trying to stay healthy
How is unlimited wine and eats healthy? ‘Cos at Bounty Beets even the grape is organic, the food is delish and it’s the perfect ladies night looking for a chill catchup that includes way too much wine.
Oh, and in case you haven’t heard, this spot is spilling over with cute ‘gram ops
What? Up Beet by Bounty Beets
When? Tuesdays, 6pm – 10pm
Where? Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Al Sufouh
How much? All you can eat from a special menu, plus organic wine and mixed drinks for AED199 (AED99 with soft drinks)
2. Secret Ladies Night at Atmosphere – The one if you’ve got friends in town
It’s hard to believe a bar at the very top of the world’s tallest building is e encouraging you to come and party there with this sweet deal.
How much?
AED200 includes 3 hours of sparkling wine and bites
AED300 includes 3 hours cocktails, house spirits, sparking wine + bites
AED650 includes 3 hours unlimited cocktails, house spirits, sparkline wine + 3 course meal
When? Tuesdays, 9pm – 12am (then, hit the afterparty at Armani Prive till late)
Where? Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa
1. White Dubai: This has made the list of the WORLD’S best clubs. And you can drink there for free.
”Cus it’s not just bars doing ladies a solid with unreal deals, you can also get bottomless drinks at Dubai’s best clubs.
Which means, not only free drinks but each and every weekend you can expect performances from the world’s global superstars too.
Take a bow White, take a bow.
Girls drink for free (wine, spirits, cocktails) at White, Meydan Racecourse every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm till 1am. This is all the information you need.