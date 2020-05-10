د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: 781 New COVID-19 Cases Announced Today

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

781 new cases have been reported today.

The UAE has announced the latest numbers, including 781 new cases, the highest jump recorded in a 24-hour period.

509 recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 4804. 13 more deaths take the total number of deaths to 198.

There have now been a total of 18,198 COVID-19 infections recorded in the UAE

LISTEN -Great News: Etihad And Emirates To Resume Inbound Flights

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?