BREAKING: 781 New COVID-19 Cases Announced Today

781 new cases have been reported today.

The UAE has announced the latest numbers, including 781 new cases, the highest jump recorded in a 24-hour period.

509 recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 4804. 13 more deaths take the total number of deaths to 198.

There have now been a total of 18,198 COVID-19 infections recorded in the UAE

