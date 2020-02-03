BREAKING: A Nationwide Ban On Flights To China Comes Into Effect This Week
The General Aviation Authority has made a ruling that will affect all UAE airlines.
Flights to all Chinese airports (with the exception of Bejing) will be banned from Wednesday, according to a report in The National.
The decision was taken after an analysis of the spread of the virus and flights will be banned until further notice.
Any passengers flying through Bejing will undergo strict medical screening. Passengers should contact their airline directly for more information.
The UAE suspends all UAE airlines flights to China effect after tomorrow Wednesday Feb 5 except to and from Beijing. @emirates @EtihadAirways
— Abdulkhaleq Abdulla (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) February 3, 2020
For up to date coronavirus information follow the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Twitter
Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, a fact that indicates the efficient system of surveillance in the country’s health sector.
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 1, 2020