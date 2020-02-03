BREAKING: A Nationwide Ban On Flights To China Comes Into Effect This Week

د . إAEDSRر . س

The General Aviation Authority has made a ruling that will affect all UAE airlines.

Flights to all Chinese airports (with the exception of Bejing) will be banned from Wednesday, according to a report in The National.

The decision was taken after an analysis of the spread of the virus and flights will be banned until further notice.

Any passengers flying through Bejing will undergo strict medical screening. Passengers should contact their airline directly for more information.

For up to date coronavirus information follow the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Twitter

So far, five cases of the virus have been detected in the UAE.

