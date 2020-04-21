د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Request For Postponement Of EXPO 2020 Confirmed

Postponement requested and a new date for EXPO 2020 has been suggested.

The BIE has accepted the recommendation to postpone EXPO 2020 until October 1, 2021 and now the official process for agreeing to the delay beings. The UAE will work with partners to
confirm the new date, when EXPO will open its doors and the UAE, will welcome the world.

“We look forward to welcoming a world that is more resilient and unified in purpose, having overcome these very challenging times for us all”

