BREAKING: Work From Home For Private Sector Announced

Work from home for private sector announced.

Dubai Economy directs all private sector companies and commercial establishments, excluding pharmacies, cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, to implement a remote working system for 80% of its employees.

“In view of the precautionary steps and preventive measures aimed to ensure public health and safety, and based on the circulars and decisions issued by the authorities concerned, Dubai Economy, as the authority regulating business in the emirate, directs all private sector companies and commercial establishments, excluding pharmacies, cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, to adhere to implementing remote work system for 80 per cent of their employees, from today to Thursday, April 9, 2020,”.