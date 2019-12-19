Bruno Mars Is Part Of A TWO-DAY New Year’s Eve Festival In Abu Dhabi
The New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi by Flash Entertainment is ALWAYS a huge night.
And this year, it feels like the concert Gods have aligned to create the best New Year’s Eve event possible… Bruno Mars is the ULTIMATE showman and his concert looks set to be one for the ages.
But friends, there’s more.
The Bruno Mars performance is just one part of ‘Resolution’, a TWO-DAY New Year’s Eve Festival. Bruno Mars will be the man counting you into 2020 but there’ll also be fireworks and a two-day festival complete with the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course… erm, ah-mayzing!
Bounce your way into the new year on ‘the MONSTER’
The world’s BIGGEST inflatable obstacle course will be in Abu Dhabi for ‘Resolution by Day’ and you can be there! Dubbed the ‘Monster’, it’s an absolute blast for all ages and bounce-abilities.
The best bit? Resolution by Night ticket holders get 50% off Resolution by Day tickets. Bruno Mars AND bouncing? YES, please! There’ll also be family shows by Magic Phil, food trucks and bucket loads of entertainment all happening at du Arena, Yas Island to see off this year with a bang.
Bruno Mars singing you into the New Year AND a guaranteed fireworks show – yasssssss!
The man that needs no introduction will be bringing his 24K magic to town for Resolution by Night. Tickets for this WILL sell fast, don’t miss your chance to see his serious string of chart-topping tunes, including ‘Just the way you are’, ‘When I was your man,’ ‘The lazy song’ and so much more, up close and in person!
The important bits:
Tickets are available exclusively from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.