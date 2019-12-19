Bruno Mars Is Part Of A TWO-DAY New Year’s Eve Festival In Abu Dhabi

The New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi by Flash Entertainment is ALWAYS a huge night.

And this year, it feels like the concert Gods have aligned to create the best New Year’s Eve event possible… Bruno Mars is the ULTIMATE showman and his concert looks set to be one for the ages.

But friends, there’s more.

The Bruno Mars performance is just one part of ‘Resolution’, a TWO-DAY New Year’s Eve Festival. Bruno Mars will be the man counting you into 2020 but there’ll also be fireworks and a two-day festival complete with the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course… erm, ah-mayzing!