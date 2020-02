A video is being widely shared of a bullying incident at a private school in Dubai.

The graphic video shows one student yank another student’s hair. The victim is crying, and the bully goes on to threaten the girl, instructing her not to report the video.

Gulf Today reported that two students have left the school because of the incident, while Twitter is calling on the KHDA to step in.

“If you tell anybody what’s here, I will get really mad”