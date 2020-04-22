The Burj Khalifa Projects The Union Jack To Celebrate The Queen’s Birthday

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Burj Khalifa Projects The Union Jack To Celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and on the day of her 94th birthday the Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate.

On Tuesday night, the Union Jack was projected on the world’s tallest tower on the birth date of the British monarch (the Queen celebrates her birthday twice don’t cha know, once on her birth date and again in June when it’s officially celebrated).

Dubai celebrates the birthday of Queen Elizabeth!

Brits in Dubai be like

