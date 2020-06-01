Lovin Dubai Is Giving Full Ad Support To 1 Business Every Week For 12 Weeks

In times like these, one way to help people is to share skills. Our skill is making noise on social media. We usually do this for clients, but right now, we think the best way we can help a community we’re so proud to be a part of is through our online support. If you see the business stories, please share them. A little coverage can go a long way.

Lovin Dubai is launching Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.