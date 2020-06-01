Lovin Dubai Is Giving Full Ad Support To 1 Business Every Week For 12 Weeks
In times like these, one way to help people is to share skills. Our skill is making noise on social media. We usually do this for clients, but right now, we think the best way we can help a community we’re so proud to be a part of is through our online support. If you see the business stories, please share them. A little coverage can go a long way.
Lovin Dubai is launching Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.
- Every week, we’ll be putting one business in the spotlight throwing our full advertorial support behind a team which needs your love and attention.
- Get involved: Have your say and DM or mail us your favourite business (deets below).
- In total, we’ll feature 12 businesses over the next 12 weeks, 1 business per week.
One report said 70% of hotels, restaurants and tourism businesses in Dubai could close
This can’t happen. Dubai is a tight community, we’re resilient, and we’ve been through tough times.
We will bounce back.
If you know a business affected by COVID-19 that needs support, let us know.
And every week this summer, we will give our full advertorial support to a business which needs it, for free. This means we’ll write an article about the business, post it on all our platforms, talk about it on our live shows and in our podcasts, plus shoutouts on our IG page.