Footage Of Etihad’s ‘Most Expensive Plane Ticket In The World’ Shows THREE Rooms For Each Traveller

‘This is the most expensive plane ticket in the world’ has racked up nearly 14 million views on YouTube since it was posted by YouTuber Casey Neistat before the holidays.

And it’s no surprise.

Many travellers are obsessed with the elusive idea of first and business class travel, so a BTS look at THE MOST EXPENSIVE seat, (lol, it’s actually 3 rooms) in a category which is actually a step BEYOND first class is pretty tempting.

But how’s it beyond First Class you ask?

This is Etihad’s ‘The Residence’ and it’s actually like an uber-bougee home in the sky. You’ll see…

“My aeroplane seat has three rooms” A living room, a bathroom and a bedroom

The living room screams *SPACE*

And you actually get a two-seat couch

It’s hard to believe this is actually an airplane

The rest of us like

