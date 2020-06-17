5 Reasons Long Terms Stays Are Dubai’s Latest Accommodation Trend

Long term stays are the latest luxe living trend in Dubai and the choice is actually a no brainer. Why? ‘Cus the benefits are PHENOMENAL. Talk about taking the hassle out of everyday living; choosing a long term stay is a lifestyle choice, where you get more than simply a room, but an entire hotel at your fingertips. Two words: Rooftop pool! And consider this the all-in-one: You’ll find Centro Barsha if you’re searching through the ‘affordable long-term stay’ category, with a price range that’s bound to put a big smile on your face. Live in a stylish hotel where the price includes free parking, free Wi-Fi, free cleaning, free gym, no deposit, no bills for electricity… How easy is that?! Live your best and stylish life, and if the rooftop pool doesn’t sway you, these five other reasons will. A long term stay at Centro Barsha is a happy lifestyle choice, (scroll for rates) here are five reasons why…

5. You can actually live in a stylish hotel Unfurnished apartment? Multiple trips to Ikea to kit out your home? Not up in here! Your stylish room comes kitted out with all hotel furnishings; TV and private bathroom as standard… but it’s not ‘just‘ the room you have to look forward to. Centro Barsha will become your home. You can mingle with the other long-term-stayers at multiple restos, you can consider the pool as your private place to splash, you will literally live your best life in a hotel and the dreamiest bit? You can call it home.

4. Location! Live centrally, and close to everything I lived in Barsha for a couple of years and LOVED the location, and if you don’t know the area, (it’s right next to Mall of the Emirates) know that it screams “central!” Whether you’re working in the centre of town, or you work outside but like to be central come the weekend, Centro Barsha is ideal. Just 500 metres from Mall of the Emirates, and close to Media City, Internet City, Jebel Ali and the commercial areas of SZR, it’s also not far from Souk Madinat and Kite Beach…basically, a hop, skip and a jump from all the best Dubai spots. Another plus, because you’ve chosen to live in a hotel you can avail the free shuttle service to the beach and the mall… absolutely perfect for the hot summer months!

3. Eat healthily 24-7 with Centro Barsha – and nab tasty deals! Dine-in and meet new friends or get a takeaway and enjoy the ultimate snug treat of dinner in your hotel room. And within Centro Barsha, you’ve got plenty of options a (and 30% off all for long term stay residents!) Try c.taste for casual all-day dining for brekkie, lunch and dinner. Check out c.mondo, the lively bar where you can meet friends or even host meetings, (and it happens to be the most popular happy hour in Barsha… AMIRITE?!) It’s always buzzing and it’s got a great mix of drinks, snacks and small plates. Or finally, c.deli, Centro’s 24-hour take-away dining concept – the place to grab a quick bite or a few groceries.

2. Live your BEST life and be the new you thanks to a free gym and pool Say hellllooooo to cool water on a hot day! Whether you want chill time or to get a proper workout in, you can hit the gym (open 24 hours a day) or visit the rooftop pool for a dip in the outdoor temperature-controlled pool (outdoor temp-controlled pools are your best friend during the Dubai summer, trust us!).

1. Annnnddd relax! Designed to take the hassle out of your daily life, don’t forget all the little extras you can look forward too. Most importantly: No hidden fees! In case you need reminding, you’ve got a free assigned parking slot, (handy!) free wifi, no security deposit, no electricity, free gym, no cleaning expenses… apart from food, it’s an all-inclusive price. PLUS you get discounts on the extras, like 50% on laundry, and 30% off on dining… not bad! See rates here. Centrally located next to a Metro station, getting around Dubai just got easier… and cheaper. More information about Centro Barsha and rates here