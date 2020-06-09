The Working From Home Revolution: Almost One MILLION Minutes Of Virtual Calls Are Keeping Expo 2020 On Track

Expo 2020 Dubai is undoubtedly the most anticipated event on the Dubai calendar and despite it being postponed by one year due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, preparations continue in earnest.

With the launch of a ‘remote work’ system, when remote working very suddenly became the new reality, Expo 2020 Dubai is faced with the challenge of continuing its preparations during lockdown – but how?

The scope of running an operation of this magnitude from home is beyond my imagination, but Cisco, which is the Official Premier Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has detailed the scale of the project in a cool graphic.

Cisco is working to ensure the online shift to working from home is seamless and here’s how far they’ve come in a very short space of time:

Almost one MILLION minutes of virtual meetings have been enabled by Cisco Webex