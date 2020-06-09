The Working From Home Revolution: Almost One MILLION Minutes Of Virtual Calls Are Keeping Expo 2020 On Track
Expo 2020 Dubai is undoubtedly the most anticipated event on the Dubai calendar and despite it being postponed by one year due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, preparations continue in earnest.
With the launch of a ‘remote work’ system, when remote working very suddenly became the new reality, Expo 2020 Dubai is faced with the challenge of continuing its preparations during lockdown – but how?
The scope of running an operation of this magnitude from home is beyond my imagination, but Cisco, which is the Official Premier Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has detailed the scale of the project in a cool graphic.
Cisco is working to ensure the online shift to working from home is seamless and here’s how far they’ve come in a very short space of time:
Almost one MILLION minutes of virtual meetings have been enabled by Cisco Webex
Around 28,000 meetings have been conducted
Working from home IS the new norm. We’ve seen heaps of event cancellations and postponements around the world, but Cisco is trying to help its customers, partners, communities and people take advantage of technology in times of immense transformation.
Over 9,000 video calls have been logged
And over 2,000 Webex users who work as part of the Expo 2020 extended team have been racking up these calls.
The shift to working from home for a massive team was enabled by Cisco’s collaboration technologies that are available for Expo 2020 Dubai employees. And Webex usage has also been extended to their families and friends so the entire extended family can stay connected!
Around 143,000 participants in total
Working at this scale, Cisco has managed to empower teams to work effectively, both remotely and securely. As the largest security enterprise in the world, the company has invested in building secure processes for remote working. On the scale of the Expo 2020 Dubai project, Cisco reported:
“In less than three days, the Expo 2020 Dubai team was able to gradually start using the newly enhanced system and, in less than a week, the majority of their users were migrated to the new system.” Amazing!