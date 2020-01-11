Let The Countdown To RedFestDXB Begin!

د . إAEDSRر . س

The best time of the year is coming soon, yes you guessed it right.

RedFestDxb is happening on the 6th of Feb 2020 and you seriously need to take a moment to appreciate the AMAZING line up of artists that are performing.

The two day gig is by far the region’s most biggest music festival.

Plenty of people fly down to see their favorite artists perform live so be sure to get your tickets soon before they get sold out!

Lovin Dubai are official Media partners for the event and the excitement is REAL!

 

Here’s the incredible line up for this year

Raye

 

Bastille

Young Thug

Martin Garrix

who wants a hug

Becky Hill

Cheat Codes

TOKYO DRIFT 😤🥶

Noah Cyrus

Machine Gun Kelly

NEW WAVE 💓😈 @rollingloud

Stormzy

Dany Neville

