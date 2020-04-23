BREAKING: 518 New Cases Announced In The UAE And 29000 Additional Tests Complete

BREAKING: 518 New COVID-19 Cases Announced In The UAE After 29,000 Additional Tests Have Been Carried Out

This takes the total number of cases to 8756. 4 more deaths were announced bringing the total number of deaths to 56. 91 recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1637.

This comes as testing has been ramped up with an additional 29,000 tests complete.

Dubai Health Authority announced the latest numbers this afternoon

29000 additional tests complete

An additional 29,000 Covid-19 tests were performed, which revealed 518 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 8756. The new cases identified are in a stable condition and undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 23, 2020

91 cases have made full recoveries

The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 1637 with 91 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 23, 2020

