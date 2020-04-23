د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: 518 New Cases Announced In The UAE And 29000 Additional Tests Complete

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

BREAKING: 518 New COVID-19 Cases Announced In The UAE After 29,000 Additional Tests Have Been Carried Out

This takes the total number of cases to 8756. 4 more deaths were announced bringing the total number of deaths to 56. 91 recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1637.

This comes as testing has been ramped up with an additional 29,000 tests complete.

Dubai Health Authority announced the latest numbers this afternoon

29000 additional tests complete

91 cases have made full recoveries

LISTEN: Abu Dhabi Is Exploring Options To Reopen Its Malls 

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?