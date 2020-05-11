COVID-19: International Body Says Air Travel Is LOW RISK And Does NOT Recommend Empty Middle Seat

The recognised body for international airlines has concluded air travel is low risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the global trade association of airlines. With 290 members, the group comprises of 82% of total air traffic, and as governments work towards resuming regular air travel, the IATA tweeted, “there is a low risk of virus transmission onboard aircraft, even without special measures”.

The body added that cabin environment transmission is low risk for many possible reasons.

The IATA calls for all passengers and crew to wear face masks