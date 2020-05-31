1 In 5 People In The UAE Have Been Tested For COVID-19

On Sunday, Dubai’s Health Authority announced 661 new cases and 386 recoveries.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections to 34,557 and the total number of recoveries to 17,932. The UAE COVID-19 death toll stands at 264.

The UAE is conducting nationwide testing and so far over 2 million tests have been carried out

The Times reported Dubai has had a ‘good pandemic’ with a lower number of deaths per million people that other western countries

.@TheTimes: #Dubai and the #UAE have had a “good pandemic” in some ways. Four months on, the country has recorded about 27 COVID-19 deaths per million people, a figure that puts it ahead of western countries seen as having performed well. pic.twitter.com/jF2dpJhbSD — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 30, 2020

The article noted the UAE’s contribution to medicine and science during this time

Notably, an Abu Dhabi team have created an affordable testing kit, and once approved (this is expected to take a couple of months) the kit could be used at malls and even in the home for fast and effective testing. Read more here.

.@TheTimes: There is no doubt that Dubai took the issue seriously. The authorities also saw the disease as a test of their claim to be turning the UAE & Dubai, into a regional medicine & science hub. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 30, 2020

And highlighted the extensive testing: 1 in 5 people in the UAE have had a COVID-19 test which is 3 times higher than any other country with a sizeable population

.@TheTimes: Key to the UAE’s strategy was a policy of not only an early and strict lockdown, but on developing mass testing early. It has carried out over 2 million tests, more than 1 for every 5 residents; three times the rate of any other country with a significant population. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 30, 2020

