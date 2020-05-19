Heavier Fines: Violators Can Face AED100,000 And 6 Months In Jail
At the public COVID-19 briefing on Monday evening, the UAE Government noted there has been some reckless behaviour, with people showing indifference to violations. In light of that, the UAE has increased fines in the public interest.
A spokesperson for the UAE Government announced the UAE will not tolerate reckless behaviour, and now, violators can expect six months in jail and fines of up to AED100k.
You can be fined up to AED100k and possible jail time of up to six months for violators.
- AED3k: every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places
- Hosting a party or gathering AED10k for host andAED5k for each attendee
- AED5k: Refusing to do a COVID-19 test
- AED10k: Failure to download the ALHOSN app for tracking and failure to carry smartphones, (for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19)
- AED20k: Tampering with the ALHOSN app
- AED3k: cars with more than three people travelling
- AED50: Schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools who fail to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions
- Not wearing masks at work, offices: AED5k for company, AED500 for employee
- AED20k: Not placing thermal cameras where required
- AED3k: Company failing to maintain 30% limit on the workforce at office
- Not maintaining social distancing at work or shops/restaurants: AED3k per person involved and AED5k for institutions
- AED1k: Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks
- AED3k: Violating restrictions during sterilisation period
- Private tutors who continue to operate: AED30k and AED20k for the hosts the tutor
- AED10k: Moving workers between emirates. fines for the company and the vehicle will be confiscated
الزعابي: النيابة العامة ستتخذ إجراءات ضد المخالف بكل حزم، ولن تتوانى أو تتهاون في تطبيق أحكام القانون التي قد تصل الى الحبس مدة لا تزيد عن 6 أشهر، وبغرامة لا تقل عن 100 ألف درهم على كل من يخالف الإجراءات والتدابير الاحترازية المطبقة للحد من تفشي مرض #كوفيد19.
Current fines have been updated, in line with the public interest to combat COVID-19
الزعابي: قرر النائب العام تحديث قائمة المخالفات والغرامات والجزاءات الإدارية المعلنة سابقاً وتغليظ بعضها وفق مقتضيات المصلحة العامة، لتتناسب مع الوضع الحالي والتوجهات الحكومية نحو تخفيف القيود المتعلقة بالتدابير الاحترازية لمكافحة مرض #كوفيد19.
Fines of up to AED100,00 for those who disobey the violations
الزعابي: النيابة العامة ستتخذ إجراءات ضد المخالف بكل حزم، ولن تتوانى أو تتهاون في تطبيق أحكام القانون التي قد تصل الى الحبس مدة لا تزيد عن 6 أشهر، وبغرامة لا تقل عن 100 ألف درهم على كل من يخالف الإجراءات والتدابير الاحترازية المطبقة للحد من تفشي مرض #كوفيد19.
Violators will be publicly named and shamed
الزعابي: سيتم نشر صور وأسماء المخالفين بالصحف ووسائل الإعلام بناء على قرار من النائب العام إذا رأی مقتضى لذلك.
