د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Heavier Fines: Violators Can Face AED100,000 And 6 Months In Jail

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

At the public COVID-19 briefing on Monday evening, the UAE Government noted there has been some reckless behaviour, with people showing indifference to violations. In light of that, the UAE has increased fines in the public interest.

A spokesperson for the UAE Government announced the UAE will not tolerate reckless behaviour, and now, violators can expect six months in jail and fines of up to AED100k.

You can be fined up to AED100k and possible jail time of up to six months for violators.

  • AED3k: every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places
  • Hosting a party or gathering AED10k for host andAED5k for each attendee
  • AED5k: Refusing to do a COVID-19 test
  •  AED10k: Failure to download the ALHOSN app for tracking and failure to carry smartphones, (for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19)
  • AED20k: Tampering with the ALHOSN app
  • AED3k: cars with more than three people travelling
  •  AED50: Schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools who fail to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions
  • Not wearing masks at work, offices: AED5k for company, AED500 for employee
  • AED20k: Not placing thermal cameras where required
  • AED3k: Company failing to maintain 30% limit on the workforce at office
  • Not maintaining social distancing at work or shops/restaurants: AED3k per person involved and AED5k for institutions
  • AED1k: Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks
  • AED3k: Violating restrictions during sterilisation period
  • Private tutors who continue to operate: AED30k and AED20k for the hosts the tutor
  • AED10k: Moving workers between emirates. fines for the company and the vehicle will be confiscated

Current fines have been updated, in line with the public interest to combat COVID-19

Fines of up to AED100,00 for those who disobey the violations

Violators will be publicly named and shamed

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?