Heavier Fines: Violators Can Face AED100,000 And 6 Months In Jail

At the public COVID-19 briefing on Monday evening, the UAE Government noted there has been some reckless behaviour, with people showing indifference to violations. In light of that, the UAE has increased fines in the public interest. A spokesperson for the UAE Government announced the UAE will not tolerate reckless behaviour, and now, violators can expect six months in jail and fines of up to AED100k.

You can be fined up to AED100k and possible jail time of up to six months for violators. AED3k: every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places

Hosting a party or gathering AED10k for host andAED5k for each attendee

AED5k: Refusing to do a COVID-19 test

AED10k: Failure to download the ALHOSN app for tracking and failure to carry smartphones, (for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19)

AED20k: Tampering with the ALHOSN app

AED3k: cars with more than three people travelling

AED50: Schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools who fail to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

Not wearing masks at work, offices: AED5k for company, AED500 for employee

AED20k: Not placing thermal cameras where required

AED3k: Company failing to maintain 30% limit on the workforce at office

Not maintaining social distancing at work or shops/restaurants: AED3k per person involved and AED5k for institutions

AED1k: Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks

AED3k: Violating restrictions during sterilisation period

Private tutors who continue to operate: AED30k and AED20k for the hosts the tutor

AED10k: Moving workers between emirates. fines for the company and the vehicle will be confiscated



الزعابي: النيابة العامة ستتخذ إجراءات ضد المخالف بكل حزم، ولن تتوانى أو تتهاون في تطبيق أحكام القانون التي قد تصل الى الحبس مدة لا تزيد عن 6 أشهر، وبغرامة لا تقل عن 100 ألف درهم على كل من يخالف الإجراءات والتدابير الاحترازية المطبقة للحد من تفشي مرض #كوفيد19. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 18, 2020

Current fines have been updated, in line with the public interest to combat COVID-19

الزعابي: قرر النائب العام تحديث قائمة المخالفات والغرامات والجزاءات الإدارية المعلنة سابقاً وتغليظ بعضها وفق مقتضيات المصلحة العامة، لتتناسب مع الوضع الحالي والتوجهات الحكومية نحو تخفيف القيود المتعلقة بالتدابير الاحترازية لمكافحة مرض #كوفيد19. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 18, 2020

Fines of up to AED100,00 for those who disobey the violations

الزعابي: النيابة العامة ستتخذ إجراءات ضد المخالف بكل حزم، ولن تتوانى أو تتهاون في تطبيق أحكام القانون التي قد تصل الى الحبس مدة لا تزيد عن 6 أشهر، وبغرامة لا تقل عن 100 ألف درهم على كل من يخالف الإجراءات والتدابير الاحترازية المطبقة للحد من تفشي مرض #كوفيد19. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 18, 2020

Violators will be publicly named and shamed