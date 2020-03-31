COVID-19: The UAE Confirms 53 New Cases Taking The Total To 664
53 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE brings the total number of cases to 664.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 53 new cases of the coronavirus this evening on Twitter, adding that a 67-year-old Asian man has also tragically died.
There are 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the UAE.
وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع تعلن عن رصدها 53 حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا، ليبلغ عدد الحالات التي تم تشخيصها في الدولة 664 حالة. كما تعلن عن حالة وفاة لمصاب من الجنسية الآسيوية يبلغ من العمر 67 عاما.
