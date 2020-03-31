د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19: The UAE Confirms 53 New Cases Taking The Total To 664

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

53 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE brings the total number of cases to 664.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 53 new cases of the coronavirus this evening on Twitter, adding that a 67-year-old Asian man has also tragically died.

There are 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the UAE.

 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?