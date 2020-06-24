The World’s FIRST Phase 3 Trial For A COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Launched In The UAE

Tuesday marked the start of the world’s first phase III clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine, and an Abu Dhabi AI and cloud computing firm teamed up with a Chinese National Biotec Group to make it happen.

Sinopharm CNBG inactivated vaccine already passed phases I and II clinical trials without showing any serious adverse reactions, with 100% of the volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days, according to a report via Wam.ae.

A ceremony was held via video call to mark the announcement

The clinical trial process is usually divided into three phases

The first phase mainly looks into the safety of the vaccine.

Phase II evaluates immunogenicity and explores the immunization process in a limited number of individuals.

Phase III considers the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in a larger population sample. If a vaccine is confirmed safe and effective throughout the entire clinical trial process, the test is considered successful, and the vaccine enters into the large-scale manufacturing phase.

This is the CLOSEST a vaccine has come to reaching approval in the world and if approved, the vaccine could enter the market by the end of 2020 or early 2021

