د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Cristiano Ronaldo And Lucy Bronze Win Big At Globe Soccer Awards In Dubai Last Night

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai’s Globe Soccer Awards saw the who’s who of the football industry attend an incredible awards ‘do at the Johara Ballroom, Souk Madinat last night.

Star guests included Jorge Mendes, Miralem Pjanic, Ryan Giggs, Lucy Bronze won ‘best woman’s player of the year’, (she was the first-ever recipient of the award!) and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was seated front of house next to HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who presented his award.

Cristiano Ronaldo was thanked Dubai and the Arab world during his acceptance speech for ‘best men’s player of the year’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

23 goals in 27 games at the start of a new season!

Lucy Bronze was the winner of the best women’s player of the year award

Stephanie Frappart – ref of the year!

And best Arab player goes to…. Abderrazak Hamdallah!

Shout out to sponsor Lavazza, who presented Food For Champions on the night

And brought none other than Lavazza ambassador Massimo Bottura to the event to whip up a storm and enjoy some coffee!

The winners!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?