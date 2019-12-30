Cristiano Ronaldo And Lucy Bronze Win Big At Globe Soccer Awards In Dubai Last Night

Dubai’s Globe Soccer Awards saw the who’s who of the football industry attend an incredible awards ‘do at the Johara Ballroom, Souk Madinat last night. Star guests included Jorge Mendes, Miralem Pjanic, Ryan Giggs, Lucy Bronze won ‘best woman’s player of the year’, (she was the first-ever recipient of the award!) and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was seated front of house next to HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who presented his award. Cristiano Ronaldo was thanked Dubai and the Arab world during his acceptance speech for ‘best men’s player of the year’

23 goals in 27 games at the start of a new season!

Lucy Bronze was the winner of the best women’s player of the year award

So very proud and honoured to have won this award 🥂

But more importantly I am proud of how the women’s game has grown and excited to see where it is heading in the future 🌍

Stephanie Frappart – ref of the year!

And best Arab player goes to…. Abderrazak Hamdallah!

