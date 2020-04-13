Dubai Introduces New Treatment For Critical COVID-19 Cases

On Sunday, the Dubai Health Authority announced the adoption of the new method, which is proven by the US Food and Drug Administration to aid speedy recoveries. The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy will be implemented this week.

This is an important step towards treatment and prevention of the spread of COVID-19

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation at the DHA announced the move which aims to treat and prevent the virus. And there are already a number of specialised doctors in place to implement convalescent plasma therapy based on international standards along with rules and guidelines for who is eligible for this treatment.

The initiative was taken following international test results which found that once a person recovers from the virus, they develop antibodies that will stay in their blood to fight the same virus, according to the DHA. Doctors believe that someone who has recovered has developed strong anti-bodies to fight the virus, and if the plasma is injected in a person fighting the disease, this will help the body fight the attack.

The DHA noted in the report that the US Food and Drug Administration state the therapy is proven to aid a speedy recovery and decrease the amount of time spent in the hospital.