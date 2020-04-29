Tributes Are Pouring In Following The Sad Death Of Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan has tragically lost his battle with cancer.
At just 53-years-old, the world is shaken by the death of a talented actor whose career spans both Bollywood and Hollywood cinema and includes roles in movies like Jurassic Park, Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. Social media is inundated with tributes with people describing him as not just a great actor, but also an amazing human being.
The world has lost a great talent
Absolutely Disheartening to hear the demise of one of the gem of our India.
We've lost a great talent today.#RIPIrrfanKhan #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/5RdyIK6vCe
— Yatendra Raghav (@imYRaghav) April 29, 2020
Follow actor Shoojit Sircar confirmed the death
My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.
— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
No words…RIP #IrrfanKhan
— Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) April 29, 2020
“He was not just a great actor but also a great human being”
We lost one of the gem of bollywood today.
He was not just a great actor but also a great human being we will miss him. Rip #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/Qb90wDnnaN
— Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) April 29, 2020
People are still in shock
Can't believe this. What an actor. RIP.#ripirfankhan #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/dlnrl60MsK
— Alam Abbas (@alamtweetz) April 29, 2020
Dubbed as one of the finest actors, the loss will be felt by many
#IrrfanKhan
Went into tears hearing that my favorite actor is no more.
One of the finest actor the film industry ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/dgWoMx1Lqd
— shaukat ali khan (@shaukatalikhan8) April 29, 2020
RIP
#IrrfanKhan Heartbreaking 😭
A Great Actor
A Great Man.. Rest In Peace Sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Wvm2bPqsv
— Raza رضا عارف (@Affi4u1) April 29, 2020