د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tributes Are Pouring In Following The Sad Death Of Irrfan Khan

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Tributes Are Pouring In Following The Sad Death Of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan has tragically lost his battle with cancer.

At just 53-years-old, the world is shaken by the death of a talented actor whose career spans both Bollywood and Hollywood cinema and includes roles in movies like Jurassic Park, Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. Social media is inundated with tributes with people describing him as not just a great actor, but also an amazing human being.

The world has lost a great talent

Follow actor Shoojit Sircar confirmed the death

“He was not just a great actor but also a great human being”

People are still in shock

Dubbed as one of the finest actors, the loss will be felt by many

RIP

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?