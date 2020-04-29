Tributes Are Pouring In Following The Sad Death Of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan has tragically lost his battle with cancer.

At just 53-years-old, the world is shaken by the death of a talented actor whose career spans both Bollywood and Hollywood cinema and includes roles in movies like Jurassic Park, Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. Social media is inundated with tributes with people describing him as not just a great actor, but also an amazing human being.

The world has lost a great talent