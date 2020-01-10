These Dubai Restos Have Teamed Up Together So You Can Safely Donate Money For The Wildfire Crisis In Australia

The awful wildfires in Australia are not stopping and it is one of the worst wildfires that the country has seen.

The issue has gotten everyone’s attention and the nation needs help. Over 2,000 homes have been destroyed and over 1.25b native animals have been killed or injured, it is time to come together as a community and help out those in need.

The wildlife is in need of support

Bidi Bondi has taken an initiative along with with Emirates Nature-WWF and the YallaGive team to provide UAE residents with a secure platform that will allow them to safely donate money.

The donated money is not only for the current on going issue but also for various long term plans to ensure the safety of the environment.

Donations over AED 200 will receive a voucher for a free main meal which can be redeemed from Bidi Bondi or any of the Bull&Roo outlets, as a token of appreciation.

Donate HERE